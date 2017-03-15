This past Friday morning, as I stared at the upcoming NBA schedule and what it meant for the Toronto Raptors, something was quite clear to me. With just over 80% of the regular season slated to be over once the weekend was finished, two games on tap, and both Washington and Boston in action with crucial games, this weekend was going to be truly indicative of where the Raptors may end up in the standings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Raptors Republic.