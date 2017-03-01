Pre-game news & notes: Terrence Ross pens goodbye to Toronto
The Washington Wizards will look to build on a victory over the Golden State Warriors when they visit the Toronto Raptors for the first game of a home-and-home series on Wednesday. Saying the Wizards beat the Warriors without context is perhaps unfair, given that the Warriors lost Kevin Durant in the game and then summarily folded up shop, but it's a notable win for a Washington team that initially stumbled out of the All-Star break.
