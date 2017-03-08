Prince scores 17 as Hawks rout Grizzl...

Prince scores 17 as Hawks rout Grizzlies 107-90

16 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

Taurean Prince scored a career-high 17 points to lead a balanced Atlanta attack as the Hawks sent the Memphis Grizzlies to their fifth straight loss, 107-90 on Saturday night. Prince, the rookie from Baylor, made five of his six shots, including shooting 3 of 4 from outside the arc, as Atlanta shot 50 percent, including 15 of 30 from 3-point range.

