Phoenix Suns vs. Washington Wizards - 3/7/17 NBA Pick, Odds, and Prediction

But in an effort to increase their firepower off the bench, the Wizards swung a deal at the deadline for Brooklyn's Bojan Bogdanovic, the leading scorer at the Rio Olympics. On Sunday night against the Orlando Magic, Bogdanovic scored 15 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter and made a career-high eight three-point shots, including a go-ahead basket with 1:06 remaining and the game-winner 20 seconds later.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.