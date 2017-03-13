Pelicans win again without DeMarcus Cousins, upset Rockets
New Orleans is now 2-0 without Cousins and 3-7 when he's played since trading for him Feb. 19. James Harden's sixth 40-point triple-double of the season wasn't enough to carry the Rockets to a win despite facing the dismal Pelicans playing without All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins. Turns out, having Boogie out of the lineup is what New Orleans needed.
