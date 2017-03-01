Pelicans' Jrue Holiday to donate $1K for every point, assist Friday night He is supporting those impacted by the tornadoes that hit New Orleans on Feb. 7. Check out this story on mysouthnow.com: http://usat.ly/2lzZHeI New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday signals against the Utah Jazz during the first quarter at the Smoothie King Center. When the New Orleans Pelicans host the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night, every shot Jrue Holiday makes and every assist he dishes out will be worth more than just a tally in a box score.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hales Corners.