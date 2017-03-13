Overreacting to Nurkic (Pt. 3) Does P...

Overreacting to Nurkic (Pt. 3) Does Portland Need a Great Center?

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Blazers Edge

Quick Quiz: What do Amir Johnson, Zaza Pachulia, Tristan Thompson, Clint Capela, Marcin Gortat and Dewayne Dedmon have in common? Give Up? I will re-phrase the question: Who is the best starting center on the top 3 teams in each conference? Hint: He plays for the Wizards. NBA teams are in a constant search for 3 precious commodities: franchise point guard, star, and franchise center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Blazers Edge.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Wizards Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07) Feb '17 Phartham 34
News Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 3
News Bismack Biyombo ties weird Raptors record in ex... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 2
News Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15) Nov '15 Sam Testicle 2
News Wizards show promise (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News Here's Why You Should Get A Massage Today (Sep '14) Sep '14 zelda 1
News Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Go go d 1
See all Washington Wizards Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Wizards Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Ireland
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,099 • Total comments across all topics: 279,610,502

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC