NBA Capsules

Stephen Curry broke out of a shooting slump with 31 points and moved into the top 10 on the NBA's career 3-point list, and the Golden State Warriors bounced back from consecutive losses to beat the New York Knicks 112-105 on Sunday. Klay Thompson added 29 points to help the Warriors end their first regular-season losing streak in nearly two years.

