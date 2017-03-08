NBA Capsules: Dirk Nowitzki hits 30,0...

NBA Capsules: Dirk Nowitzki hits 30,000-point mark in Dallas win - Tue, 07 Mar 2017 PST

19 hrs ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Dirk Nowitzki scored the 20 points he needed for 30,000 in his career in barely more than a quarter, and the Dallas Mavericks celebrated with their second straight easy home win over the Los Angeles Lakers, a 122-111 victory Tuesday night. The 7-foot German became the sixth NBA player and the first international one to reach the milestone, joining four Hall of Famers and a future one in Kobe Bryant.

