Mavs Rock: Nowitzki, Barnes help Mavericks beat Wizards
Dirk Nowitzki scored 10 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter, Harrison Barnes finished with 22 and the Dallas Mavericks boosted their slim playoff hopes with 112-107 win over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night. Nicolas Brussino scored eight of his 11 points off the bench in the fourth for the Mavericks, who began the night 1/2 games behind Denver for the final postseason spot in the Western Conference.
