Lord Heseltine vows to continue Brexit fight after sacking

The former Tory deputy prime minister lost his job as Government adviser after he joined 12 other Conservative peers who last night voted to give Parliament final approval on the deal the United Kingdom secures when quitting the EU. Downing Street "warmly thanked" the 83-year-old for his service, though former chief whip Mark Harper said it was inevitable the peer would lose his job when he decided not to support government policy.

