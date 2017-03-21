Locked on Hawks podcast: Hornets recap and more

Good morning! The Atlanta Hawks dropped their fourth consecutive decision on Monday night, falling by a 15-point margin in Charlotte at the hands of the Hornets . Episode 164 of the Locked on Hawks podcast is here to break down what transpired and topics include the following: Why in the world are Ryan Kelly and Kris Humphries playing together during the competitive portion of a basketball game? If you enjoy what you hear on Tuesday's program, please do us a massive favor and subscribe to the podcast on iTunes and, if you are willing, leave us a favorable review.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peachtree Hoops.