Kevin Durant says he 'got a boo boo playing basketball'
Durant also said that after he hurt his knee in Washington, there was a short period of time where he thought his season was over. "It was a crucial, probably 30 minutes, where I thought that I'd have to go through this long rehab to get back onto the court", Durant said Wednesday night before Golden State took on the Boston Celtics here at Oracle Arena.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Washington Wizards Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Feb 13
|Phartham
|34
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Bismack Biyombo ties weird Raptors record in ex... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Sam Testicle
|2
|Wizards show promise (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Here's Why You Should Get A Massage Today (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|zelda
|1
|Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Go go d
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Wizards Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC