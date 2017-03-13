Kerr: Warriors still adapting to life without Durant

Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant answers questions during a news conference prior to the team's NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. less Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant answers questions during a news conference prior to the team's NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.