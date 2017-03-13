John Wall says he talked to DeMarcus Cousins about joining Wizards before trade
In an interview with The Undefeated's Marc Spears , Washington Wizards guard John Wall said he was surprised to find out about the trade that sent DeMarcus Cousins to the New Orleans Pelicans after the All-Star Game, adding that he had talked with Cousins about potentially joining the Wizards if things didn't work out with the Sacramento Kings : Did you ever talk to your former Kentucky teammate and fellow NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins about playing for the Wizards before the Sacramento Kings dealt him to the New Orleans Pelicans? I talked to him. He said he would come to D.C., but he didn't know what was going to happen.
