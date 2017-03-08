Jared Dudley, Brandon Jennings fined $35K each for roles in Suns-Wizards fracas
Dudley was tossed for headbutting Jason Smith , while Jennings was sent to the showers early for making a gun gesture toward Dudley. Jennings, who claimed the gesture was not gun related, noted following the game that he expected to hear from the league about the incident.
