James Harden's triple double pushes Rockets past Cavs late

James Harden racked up 38 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists, and the Rockets used a big third quarter to rebound from a less-than-stellar first half and defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers 117-112. The Beard shot just 4-14 from beyond the arc, but he got to the bucket basically at will and was routinely abusing Tristan Thompson all night on switches, including this absolute beauty in the closing minutes of the fourth to give the Rockets a two-score lead they would not relinquish.

