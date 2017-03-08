James Harden says MVP voters should consider several factors

Houston Rockets guard James Harden drives between Chicago Bulls forward Cristiano Felicio, left, and guard Michael Carter-Williams during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 10, 2017, in Chicago. Houston Rockets guard James Harden drives between Chicago Bulls forward Cristiano Felicio, left, and guard Michael Carter-Williams during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 10, 2017, in CHICAGO, IL - MARCH 10: James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets puts up a shot against Cristiano Felicio #6 of the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on March 10, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.