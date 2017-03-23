James Harden, Rockets fight off Pelicans for 50th win

New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis Anthony Davis shoots over Houston Rockets center Clint Capela in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 24, 2017, in Houston. is fouled by New Orleans Pelicans guard E'Twaun Moore, left, as he shoots in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 24, 2017, in Houston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.