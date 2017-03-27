Hayward helps Jazz knock off Kings 11...

Hayward helps Jazz knock off Kings 112-82

Read more: Boston Herald

Bothered by injuries and missing some key backcourt personnel, the Utah Jazz still managed an impressive victory Wednesday night against the Sacramento Kings. Gordon Hayward scored 20 points, Rodney Hood had 18 and the Jazz beat the Kings 112-82 to keep pace with two other teams trying to overtake them in the Western Conference.

