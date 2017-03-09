'Free Keef'! Wizards teammates back Markieff Morris after ejection
Markieff Morris was called for a flagrant foul against Nuggets center Mason Plumlee late in the second half. In the fourth quarter of the Washington Wizards' 123-113 win over the Denver Nuggets Wednesday night, a chorus of boos and hisses rumbled inside the Pepsi Center as fans watched a replay of Morris's flailing right leg make contact below the belt of center Mason Plumlee.
