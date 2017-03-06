Former Vice President Joe Biden welco...

Former Vice President Joe Biden welcomes Elena Delle Donne to the Mystics

Elena Delle Donne is still getting settled in Washington as she prepares for her first season with the Mystics, but she got a nice thank you note from someone who knows a thing or two about growing up in Delaware and making the move to Washington. Thanks for the kind note @JoeBiden ! We would love to have you come to a @washmystics game! Home opener is 5/14! pic.twitter.com/mZnqCDOEoh Congratulations on your recent move to the Washington Mystics! I look forward to watching you play here in the District.

