Dwight Howard to rest against Memphis...

Dwight Howard to rest against Memphis Grizzlies

9 hrs ago

The Atlanta Hawks closed a six-game homestand with two straight victories but, on Saturday evening, the team must hit the road on the second night of a back-to-back in Memphis. When the Hawks take the floor, though, they will be without starting center Dwight Howard , as the team announced on Saturday afternoon that he would miss the game for rest purposes.

