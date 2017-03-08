Dwight Howard to rest against Memphis Grizzlies
The Atlanta Hawks closed a six-game homestand with two straight victories but, on Saturday evening, the team must hit the road on the second night of a back-to-back in Memphis. When the Hawks take the floor, though, they will be without starting center Dwight Howard , as the team announced on Saturday afternoon that he would miss the game for rest purposes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peachtree Hoops.
Add your comments below
Washington Wizards Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Feb 13
|Phartham
|34
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Bismack Biyombo ties weird Raptors record in ex... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Sam Testicle
|2
|Wizards show promise (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Here's Why You Should Get A Massage Today (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|zelda
|1
|Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Go go d
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Wizards Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC