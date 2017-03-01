DeRozan, Powell lead Raptors past Wizards 114-106

DeMar DeRozan scored 32 points, including a key 3-pointer late, and grabbed 13 rebounds as the Toronto Raptors defeated the Washington Wizards 114-106 on Friday night despite giving back a 19-point first-half lead. Norman Powell added a season-high 21 points, including 14 in the fourth quarter, as the Raptors pulled back into a tie with the Wizards for third place in the Eastern Conference.

