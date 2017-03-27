DC mayor announces new initiatives to...

DC mayor announces new initiatives to help find missing children

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser waves to the crowd before speaking at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee Policy Conference at the Verizon Center in Washington, Sunday, March 26, 2017. In light of the increased attention locally and nationally about the missing children in the District, Mayor Muriel Bowser has announced several new initiatives to improve the city's response in finding them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Wizards Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07) Feb '17 Phartham 34
News Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 3
News Bismack Biyombo ties weird Raptors record in ex... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 2
News Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15) Nov '15 Sam Testicle 2
News Wizards show promise (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News Here's Why You Should Get A Massage Today (Sep '14) Sep '14 zelda 1
News Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Go go d 1
See all Washington Wizards Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Wizards Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,075 • Total comments across all topics: 279,863,708

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC