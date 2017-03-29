Clippers Edge Wizards In High-Scoring Game, 133-124
CBS2 / KCAL9 CBS2/KCAL9 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. CBS Studio City Broadcast Center 4200 Radford Avenue Studio City, CA 91604 655-2000 Follow us on TwitterFind Us On Facebook Program guide: Click here to access the CBS2 and KCAL9 [] Questions about a commercial: 964-8347 Southern California's only 24-hour news and traffic station - KNX 1070 NEWSRADIO Traffic & Weather Together Every 10 Minutes on the Fives - J.J. Redick scored a season-high 31 points and hit seven 3-pointers, helping the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Washington Wizards 133-124 on Wednesday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.
Add your comments below
Washington Wizards Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|Phartham
|34
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Bismack Biyombo ties weird Raptors record in ex... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Sam Testicle
|2
|Wizards show promise (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Here's Why You Should Get A Massage Today (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|zelda
|1
|Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Go go d
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Wizards Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC