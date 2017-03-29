Clippers Edge Wizards In High-Scoring...

Clippers Edge Wizards In High-Scoring Game, 133-124

J.J. Redick scored a season-high 31 points and hit seven 3-pointers, helping the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Washington Wizards 133-124 on Wednesday night.

Chicago, IL

