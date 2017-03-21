Charlotte Hornets improve with consecutive wins, but time for playoff push is running out
The Charlotte Hornets are on a mini-winning streak that has harkened memories of their play at the beginning of the season, when they started 6-1 and seemed primed to repeat as a playoff-worthy NBA team. The question now for the Hornets: As the regular season nears its close, is it too late for that to happen? The Hornets have won two games in a row against two of the Eastern Conference's stronger teams - the Washington Wizards, 98-93 on Saturday, and the Atlanta Hawks, 105-90 on Monday.
