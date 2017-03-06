Brandon Jennings points finger gun at...

Brandon Jennings points finger gun at Jared Dudley during Wizards-Suns scuffle

13 hrs ago Read more: Sporting News

Wizards newcomer Brandon Jennings is likely facing a hefty fine after making menacing gestures toward Suns forward Jared Dudley during a scuffle between the two teams Tuesday night in Phoenix. It all started when Washington big man Jason Smith was called for an offensive foul for an illegal screen against guard Tyler Ulis, who felt like Smith was using excessive force.

