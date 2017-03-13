Bradley Beal avoids the defense in mid-air for an impressive baseline slam
Bradley Beal is known for his shooting, which is understandable since he's shooting over 40 percent from downtown this season even though he fires at an impressive clip. Beal is ninth in the league with 454 triples attempted this year, and among the top 10 in 3-pointers attempted, he's the second most efficient .
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Sports.
Add your comments below
Washington Wizards Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|Phartham
|34
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Bismack Biyombo ties weird Raptors record in ex... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Sam Testicle
|2
|Wizards show promise (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Here's Why You Should Get A Massage Today (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|zelda
|1
|Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Go go d
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Wizards Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC