Bogdanovic hits 8 3-pointers, Wizards beat Magic 115-114

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 15 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter and made a career-high eight 3-pointers as the Washington Wizards came back from 17 down to defeat the Orlando Magic 115-114 on Sunday. Bradley Beal led Washington with 32 points, and John Wall had 19 points and 10 assists as the third-place Wizards moved a game ahead of Toronto in the Eastern Conference standings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.