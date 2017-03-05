Bogdanovic hits 8 3-pointers, Wizards...

Bogdanovic hits 8 3-pointers, Wizards beat Magic 115-114

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 15 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter and made a career-high eight 3-pointers as the Washington Wizards came back from 17 down to defeat the Orlando Magic 115-114 on Sunday. Bradley Beal led Washington with 32 points, and John Wall had 19 points and 10 assists as the third-place Wizards moved a game ahead of Toronto in the Eastern Conference standings.

