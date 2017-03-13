All healthy Rockets players available vs. Nuggets

While much of the NBA sought to rest stars during games on Saturday, including the Cavaliers sitting LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love for their nationally-televised game against the Clippers, the Rockets had every healthy player available in the second half of a back-to-back in Denver. "Most of this would have to come from the medical staff and the trainers)," Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.