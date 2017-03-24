A year after missing the playoffs, the Wizards are fighting for a top spot in the East
Wizards point guard John Wall drives past Clippers point guard Chris Paul during a game earlier this season Wizards point guard John Wall drives past Clippers point guard Chris Paul during a game earlier this season Since Washington won its only championship on tape-delayed broadcasts in 1978, the franchise veered from the look of that era as much as NBA shorts and offenses. The latter could change for Washington this season, thanks to recent changes in a star backcourt's chemistry, coaching and depth.
