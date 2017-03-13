15 years later, Drew Gooden graduates from Kansas
Fifteen years after leaving Kansas to join the NBA, Drew Gooden says he plans to graduate from the university in May 15 years later, Drew Gooden graduates from Kansas Fifteen years after leaving Kansas to join the NBA, Drew Gooden says he plans to graduate from the university in May Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2nfJlfS KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Drew Gooden made a solemn vow in front of a room full of reporters on April 19, 2002, at Kansas' Hadl Auditorium, adjacent to Allen Fieldhouse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Washington Wizards Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Feb 13
|Phartham
|34
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Bismack Biyombo ties weird Raptors record in ex... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Sam Testicle
|2
|Wizards show promise (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Here's Why You Should Get A Massage Today (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|zelda
|1
|Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Go go d
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Wizards Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC