15 years later, Drew Gooden graduates...

15 years later, Drew Gooden graduates from Kansas

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Fifteen years after leaving Kansas to join the NBA, Drew Gooden says he plans to graduate from the university in May 15 years later, Drew Gooden graduates from Kansas Fifteen years after leaving Kansas to join the NBA, Drew Gooden says he plans to graduate from the university in May Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2nfJlfS KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Drew Gooden made a solemn vow in front of a room full of reporters on April 19, 2002, at Kansas' Hadl Auditorium, adjacent to Allen Fieldhouse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Wizards Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07) Feb 13 Phartham 34
News Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 3
News Bismack Biyombo ties weird Raptors record in ex... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 2
News Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15) Nov '15 Sam Testicle 2
News Wizards show promise (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News Here's Why You Should Get A Massage Today (Sep '14) Sep '14 zelda 1
News Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Go go d 1
See all Washington Wizards Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Wizards Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,825 • Total comments across all topics: 279,527,778

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC