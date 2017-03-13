Fifteen years after leaving Kansas to join the NBA, Drew Gooden says he plans to graduate from the university in May 15 years later, Drew Gooden graduates from Kansas Fifteen years after leaving Kansas to join the NBA, Drew Gooden says he plans to graduate from the university in May Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2nfJlfS KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Drew Gooden made a solemn vow in front of a room full of reporters on April 19, 2002, at Kansas' Hadl Auditorium, adjacent to Allen Fieldhouse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.