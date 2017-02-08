Wizards win 114-110, send Nets to 11t...

Wizards win 114-110, send Nets to 11th straight loss

13 hrs ago Read more: Valley Morning Star

Bradley Beale scored 31 points, John Wall added 23 points and 12 assists, and Otto Porter Jr. had 20 points and 10 rebounds as the Washington Wizards sent the Brooklyn Nets to their 11th straight loss with a 114-110 overtime victory Wednesday night.

