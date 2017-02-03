Wizards vs Pelicans Preview: Wizards ...

Wizards vs Pelicans Preview: Wizards go for 17th straight win at home vs. Pelicans

The Wizards almost let one slip on Thursday night against the Lakers , and the Pelicans are just as ready to steal a game. New Orleans posses a lowly 19-31 record on the season, but recently have been playing better basketball, beating the Cavaliers and Spurs in less than a week span at the end of January.

