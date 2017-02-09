Wizards vs. Pacers preview: Wiz aim to start new home winning streak vs. Pacers

When: Friday, February 10th at 8 pm ET Where: Verizon Center in Washington, DC TV: CSN Mid-Atlantic and ESPN Radio: 1500 AM and Wizards Radio App When talking about the top point guards in the Eastern Conference, there is a pretty clear top five at the moment: John Wall , Isaiah Thomas , Kyle Lowry , Kemba Walker and Kyrie Irving . Then there's Jeff Teague .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bullets Forever.