Wizards vs. Nets preview: Washington tries to start a new streak in Brooklyn
When: Wednesday, February 8 at 7:30 pm ET Where: Barclays Center in New York City TV: CSN Mid-Atlantic Radio: 1500 AM and Wizards Radio App In their heartbreaking OT loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, three Wizards starters logged over 40 minutes and Gortat logged 35 minutes. With only one day to rest before Wednesday's game, look for the bench to play a lot of minutes against the league-worst Nets.
