Wizards vs. 76ers preview: Washington returns to action vs. Philadelphia

When: Friday, February 24 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: CSN Mid-Atlantic Radio: 1500 AM and Wizards Radio App It has been eight days since the Wizards have played an NBA game, except John Wall's appearance in the All-Star Game.It will be interesting to see everyone knocking off the rust on Friday. Scott Brooks was positive after the Wizards' first practice back on Wednesday , so that is a positive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bullets Forever.