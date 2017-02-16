Wizards' Smith has been on the rise. ...

Wizards' Smith has been on the rise. Now his role is changing

When most of his teammates will be winding down for a mini vacation after the Washington Wizards play in Indianapolis on Thursday night, Jason Smith will spend the first day of the NBA all-star break conducting business. As the Wizards' union representative, Smith plans to attend league meetings in New Orleans, the site of the 2017 All-Star Weekend.

