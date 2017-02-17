When is NBA Skills Challenge 2017? Who's competing? Time, TV,...

The NBA All-Star weekend will be held from Friday, February 17, 2017 to Sunday, February 19, 2017 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. NBA All-Star Game starter Anthony Davis of the New Orleans Pelicans and fellow All-Stars DeMarcus Cousins of the Sacramento Kings, Gordon Hayward of the Utah Jazz, Isaiah Thomas of the Boston Celtics and John Wall of the Washington Wizards will compete in the NBA Skills Challenge on Saturday, Feb. 18 at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

