Washington Wizards Rumors: Wizards Lead Way To Sign Brandon Jennings
Washington Wizards, looking for point guard help, are leading the chase to sign Brandon Jennings, who was waived by the New York Knicks on Monday. Over the past few games, the Washington Wizards ' bench - which is 29th in scoring and last in assists - has barely been cracking double-digit points.
