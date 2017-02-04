Washington Wizards' Otto Porter Snubbed From NBA 3-Point Shootout
Washington Wizards forward Otto Porter has become one of the NBA's best 3-point shooters, yet he didn't get an invitation to the 3-point shootout. The 3-point shootout, which is the second most popular event during the weekend, features players that have perfected the shot from deep.
