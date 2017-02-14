Washington Wizards NBA Trade Deadline 2017: Serge Ibaka Trade Makes...
Washington Wizards are more likely to improve their roster before the NBA Trade Deadline after the Toronto Raptors acquired Serge Ibaka. On Tuesday afternoon, the Toronto Raptors bolstered their weak frontcourt by acquiring Serge Ibaka from the Orlando Magic for Terrence Ross and a first round pick.
