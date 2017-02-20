Washington Wizards NBA Trade Deadline 2017: How Tyreke Evans Could Help Washington
Washington Wizards need to address their second unit and Tyreke Evans, who was recently traded to the Kings, could help them immediately. As the third seed in the Eastern Conference, the Washington Wizards have an outside shot at shocking the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Playoffs.
