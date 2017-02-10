Washington Wizards NBA Free Agency Rumors 2017: Wizards Will Not Lose Otto Porter to Brooklyn Nets
Washington Wizards will attempt to keep Otto Porter, but the Brooklyn Nets have the forward atop their free agency wish list. But on Wednesday night against the Brooklyn Nets, Otto Porter put the team on his back in overtime, helping the Wizards avoid what would've been their most disappointing loss of the season.
