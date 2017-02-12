Washington Wizards' John Wall Sprains...

Washington Wizards' John Wall Sprains Ankle, Will Play Against Oklahoma City Thunder

Washington Wizards star John Wall has developed a reputation of playing through injuries and won't miss a game due to a sprained ankle. John Wall broke his hand against the Atlanta Hawks in the 2015 NBA Playoffs and returned to play for the Washington Wizards .

