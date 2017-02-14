Thunder miss 24 consecutive shots in loss

Oklahoma City guard Russell Westbrook offered one explanation for how the Thunder could miss 24 consecutive shots and trail by 34 points Monday against the host Washington Wizards . Not surprisingly, John Wall , Bradley Beal and the Wizards chose to view things a tad differently after they shut down Westbrook, limiting the NBA's leading scorer to 17 points in a stunningly easy 120-98 victory.

