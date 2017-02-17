The Williams-Wizards Trade
As the Lakers have been looking to get an asset for Lou Williams before the trade deadline, the Washington Wizards have emerged as the most likely trade partner. They're on the verge of contending, have the need for a bench scorer, and have the assets to interest the Lakers.
