The Washington Wizards Are Streaking
The Washington Wizards are the hottest team in the East, with John Wall and Bradley Beal becoming one of the best backcourts in the league On Tuesday December 6th, the Washington Wizards were coming off a loss at home to the lottery bound Orlando Magic. They lost despite a career-high 52 points from John Wall, and it brought the Wizards record to 7-13.
