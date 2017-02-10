The Celtics landed their best player ...

The Celtics landed their best player in a whirlwind trade, and 2 years later, it looks like a steal

The 5-foot-9 point guard was the last pick in the 2011 draft, was not re-signed by the Sacramento Kings after three years, signed with the Phoenix Suns and then was traded to the Boston Celtics after less than one season. Now, in his second full season with the Celtics, Thomas has become the leader of the second-place Celtics, transforming into one of the most unstoppable offensive forces in the league.

